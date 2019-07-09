Cascade County Sheriff’s Office launches citizens academy

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office has launched its first-ever program designed to give county residents an inside look at the Sheriff’s Office.

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Academy will allow attendees a firsthand view of the roles and responsibilities of sworn deputies, civilian employees, and detention officers.

During the eight-week academy, attendees will meet with the CCSO’s employees, tour the jail, participate in a ride-along, and experience the tools and equipment the Sheriff’s Office uses.

The course curriculum includes:

Uniformed patrol

Legal/Courts

Investigations

D.U.I. recognition

Coroner Duties

SWAT operations

Driving techniques

Firearms/Use of Force/Taser training

Detention Facility and Operations

Volunteer Opportunities

The CCSO is accepting applications for the 2019 Sheriff’s Citizen Academy, which is scheduled to begin Thursday, September 12. Space is limited to only 35 people.

Participants must be 18 years or older and able to attend the eight-week academy, comprised of Thursday evening classes and one Saturday Class. A background check is performed on all applicants and applications are due no later than August 16.

All eligible applicants who successfully graduate from the academy will receive a graduation certificate and a concealed weapons permit.

If you have any questions, you can contact Lt. Landon Koteskey, Academy Coordinator, at 406-454-7689. You can visit the Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office Facebook page for an application.