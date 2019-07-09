Bullock gets a boost to be included in next Democratic Debate

Montana Governor Steve Bullock’s bid to be included in the next debate got a boost Monday when another presidential candidate dropped out of the race.

Bullock and California Representative Eric Swalwell were jockeying for the final spot on the CNN debate stage July 30 and 31 in Detroit.

On Monday, Swalwell called an end to his campaign for president and announced he will run for re-election to the house.

Only 20 candidates will make the debate, split across two nights.

Bullock is believed to have met the polling threshold.

The democratic national committee will make the final announcement on the candidates July 17.