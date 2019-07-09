Broadwater County seeks donation from Butte to help prosecute Lloyd Barrus

BUTTE – The Butte Sheriff is asking the city to donate money to help Broadwater County prosecute a man suspected in the killing of one of its deputies two years ago.

The Broadwater County Attorney is seeking donations from several counties to help in the prosecution of Lloyd Barrus, who is accused in the shooting death of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore in May of 2017. Butte police were involved in the pursuit and shootout that led to Barrus’ arrest in Powell County.

“I believe we should contribute to our brothers in law enforcement. This was a major incident within our area and I think it’s what we can do to stand up for Broadwater County and the deputy that was shot,” said Butte Undersheriff George Skuletich.

Broadwater is asking for $25,000 from Butte and other counties in the area to help with the case.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News