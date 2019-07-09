Billings police issue fraud alert for recent rash of card skimming

BILLINGS – The Billings Police Department issued a fraud alert Tuesday, warning residents that it has received nearly 50 reports of credit and debit card skimming since the start of the month.

In a post on its Facebook page, the department said it received about 19 fraud reports on July 8 and a total of 45 since July 1.

“We believe someone is using a credit card skimmer to clone card info and pin numbers. All of the victims so far were still in possession of their cards despite the transactions,” the department said. “The suspect then uses the cloned card at gas station ATM’s to withdraw low amounts. Since the amounts are low, many people may not make a report to police and just protest the charges with the card company.”

The department’s investigation unit is working on the case but there is currently no suspect information to provide to the public, according to the post.

The department asked anyone who notices unauthorized purchases on their cards to make a police report by calling 657-8200.