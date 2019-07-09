$27,000 awarded to the Lewis and Clark Area to supplement emergency food and shelter programs

HELENA – The Helena/Lewis and Clark County area has been awarded $27,238 in federal funds under the Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program (EFSP) to supplement emergency food and shelter programs.

The FEMA funding will be prioritized to organizations with established programs that provide services for transitional housing, diversion from homelessness or permanent supportive housing.

The funding is around $10,000 more in funding than the previous year.

Tasa Beatty with United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area said nonprofits often fill gaps desperately needed in the community.

This funding will help those organizations keep their doors open.

“It’s a massive amount of money to help keep nonprofit doors open in this community,” said Beatty.

The United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area is currently accepting applications from established programs.

A local board made up of community representatives will determine how the funds are to be distributed between Lewis and Clark County organizations that apply for funding.

Over the past 31 years more than $500,000 has been awarded to the Helena-Lewis and Clark County area through this program.

“That’s a lot of funding that has come into our community to help people stay housed and getting them into shelter. It’s a pretty amazing deal from FEMA,” added Beatty.

Organizations requesting funding should contact the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area.

The deadline for applications is August 2, 2019.