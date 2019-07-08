Video Extra: Billings officers and firefighters rescue baby ducks

BILLINGS — After a long day of Fourth of July calls this past week, officers with the Billings Police Department were responding to an alarm at Costco when they came across a mother duck looking for some help.

Officer Aaron Edwards was among those checking the area who investigated some more and discovered she lost all her babies down a storm drain.

Edwards sent MTN News the above video showing police and firefighters rescuing the mother’s ducklings.

Billings police thanked the Billings Fire Department for their help, and Edwards told MTN he “definitely made the call of the day.”

Reporting by Niki Porter for MTN News