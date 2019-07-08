Helena, Montana
Two Roundup Volunteer Firefighters honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards

Left to right – Rural Fire Chief Rob Michovich, City Fire Chief Tracy Goffena, Kelly Gebhardt, Leonard Wall, Fireman Justin Russell (grandson of Leonard 0, and Derin Gebhardt (son of Kelly) Photo Courtesy – Pam Russell

ROUNDUP – Two Roundup Volunteer Firefighters were each honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards from the department over the weekend.

Kelly Gebhardt has over 40 years and served not only as Fire Chief but he also flew over Musselshell County in his own plane to spot fires and reported them back.

Leonard Wall served as Battalion Chief for the last 20 years of his service, and when the department was unable to purchase the necessary tools for the new equipment for the jaws of life, Leonard purchased the equipment for the department out of his own pocket. These two men served Roundup and our community well.

Thank you to both Kelly Gebhardt and Leonard Wall for their service.

Reporting by Niki Porter for MTN News

