Three men identified in fatal Big Horn County crash

BIG HORN COUNTY – The three men in a fatal crash near Kirby on Saturday, July 8, have been identified as 20-year-old Michael Not Afraid from Lodge Grass, Wes Spotted Bear age not released at this time and 29-year-old Scott D. Russell 29. of Garryowen.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash was reported around 1:25 Saturday afternoon on Highway 314 near mile marker 33.

A black SUV with Big Horn County plates was traveling along 314 when it went off the right shoulder into an embankment, then overturned into a creek, MHP Trooper Winburn said.

The three men all died in the accident, which may have occurred earlier in the morning, according to Winburn.

None of the men were wearing seatbelts.

Reporting by Zoe Zandora for MTN News