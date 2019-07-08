Road project to cause delays near Glacier NP

WEST GLACIER – A road construction project could cause some delays near Glacier National Park.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports chip seal work will be done on a section of US Highway 2 could cause 30-to-45 minutes delays beginning on Tuesday.

The work will be performed on US Highway 2 between milepost 140.0 to 142.6 between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday.

MDT officials say the extended work hours are designed to minimize the overall impact to travelers by reducing the total number of days that chip seal work will be performed.

Speed limits will be dramatically reduced in the work zone with one lane traffic and flaggers present during active work.

Extreme weather conditions in Montana create timing challenges for chip seal projects, MDT reports.

“Conditions for chip sealing have to be perfect – not too hot, and not too cold, or the seal won’t fully set,” said, John Schmidt, District Operations Engineer for Montana Department of Transportation’s Missoula District.

“With the weather in mind, MDT works alongside the contractors on the job to minimize the impact to travelers, especially during busy summer months.”

Motorists are reminded to watch for work crews and equipment as well as signs indicating reduced speed limits. Posted limits are enforced until signs indicate that the work zone has ended. Fines double work zones when workers are present.