Man accused of burglary allegedly says he was investigating ‘weird things’ in Bozeman

BOZEMAN – A man was arrested on Sunday after witnesses reportedly saw him going through several residential back yards and garages in Bozeman.

According to court documents, around 4 p.m. Sunday, police officers located and questioned 39-year-old Eric Sellegren of Bozeman after witnesses say a man matching his description was walking through backyards and going through peoples’ belongings near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Davis Street.

Sellegren allegedly told officers he was the person witnesses reported and that “weird things are going on in Bozeman” that were his duty to investigate. The reporting officer said in court documents that Sellegren couldn’t give an answer when asked what weird things were going on.

The reporting officer said he placed Sellegren under arrest for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. According to court documents, the officer found a pair of pruning shears with Sellegren’s belongings when he was booked at the Gallatin County Detention Center. Sellegren allegedly admitted that he took the shears from inside an unlocked shed.

The officer said he made contact with the resident of the property where the shed was located, who confirmed a pair of shears was missing. Sellegren was additionally charged with burglary.

Sellegren appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His bail was set at $10,000.

Additional reporting by Cody Boyer, MTN News