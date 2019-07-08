Helena man identified as victim in Sunday fatal crash

HELENA – Authorities say a 36 year-old man died in a two vehicle crash in the Helena Valley on Sunday night.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, dispatchers received a call of a crash at Montana Avenue and Mill Road around 10:40 Sunday night.

Investigating trooper Amanda Villa says a vehicle was headed north on Montana and turning left on to Mill Road when it collided with a pickup headed south.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Sheriff-coroner Leo Dutton identified the man as Derik Austin. Dutton says Austin was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.