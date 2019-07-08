9-year-old cowgirl to trick ride in Helena at Last Chance Stampede

HELENA – Five years ago, when Piper was four years old, she began learning to trick ride.

World-class trick rider Madison McDonald, who will also perform in Helena, was Piper’s teacher, and Piper’s parents set some goals to make sure their daughter was fully invested.

“She had to be a good rider,” her mom said, before she could start lessons. Piper indeed was invested. “She exceeded the goals,” Kelsey said.

Piper has ridden at the Junior American Rodeo at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; at the Calgary Stampede, at Billings and Missoula, and other places across the U.S. and Canada.

As a third grade student, Piper is able to take her schoolwork on the road, which allows her to work rodeos. But she’s a regular kid who also enjoys swimming, skiing, and playing with friends.

She has her own string of ponies that she’s trained, including Boogar, Poncho, Tonto, Bucky and Shiloh.

The nine-year-old is a bit of an adrenaline junkie. When asked her favorite part of trick riding, she responds with, “when I get to do crazy stuff.”

She’s a tough cowgirl, her mother says. “She’s a firecracker, a Canadian spitfire.”

Piper, along with Madison McDonald and Magic in Motion, McDonald’s trick riding act, will perform during each night of the Last Chance Stampede and Fair in Helena July 25-27.

Pre-rodeo activities begin at 7:30 pm; the rodeo kicks off at 8 pm.

Pre-sale tickets range in price from $17 to $20 and can be purchased online at www.LastChanceStampede.com, at the Lewis and Clark Co. Fairgrounds ticket office, and at the gate.

For more information, visit the website or call the fairgrounds at 406-457-8516.