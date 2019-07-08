2 killed, 1 hurt in Flathead Valley crash

UPDATE: Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino released the names of the two women killed in a July 4th crash near Evergreen.

The victims are Alice Barten, 59, and Katie Barten, 31.

The pair were hit head on by a Minnesota man on Highway 35 and Fairmont Road near Evergreen Thursday at 11:47pm.

Authorities say a Chevy Silverado traveling north driven by a 23-year-old man from Lanes Borow, Minnesota crossed over into the southbound lane and hit a Ford Ranger head-on, killing the two women.

The Minnesota man was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Montana Highway Patrol say alcohol and speed are suspected with the driver.

KALISPELL – Two people died and one was severely injured in a July 4 crash in the Flathead Valley.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the accident happened at approximately 11:53 p.m. Thursday on Montana Highway 35 near mile marker 48.

Authorities say a Chevy Silverado traveling north driven by a 23-year-old man from Lanes Borow, Minnesota crossed over into the southbound lane and hit a Ford Ranger head-on.

The two people in that vehicle were from Montana and were pronounced dead at the scene. The Minnesota man was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the accident and the names of the victims have not yet been released.

Reporting by Maren Siu for MTN News