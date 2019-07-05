Wings of Freedom tour delayed due to weather

GREAT FALLS – Weather has delayed the Wings of Freedom tour until Saturday morning.

The tour was supposed to arrive in Great Falls on Friday afternoon to offer the public the chance to view or fly World War II aircraft.

The tour is organized by the Collings Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to teaching the public about history and heritage.

Hunter Chaney, the Collings Foundation’s Director of Marketing, explained the planes fly by Federal Aviation Regulation rules-regulations, which require pilots to be able to see clearly while flying.

Under these rules, pilots are not permitted to fly when there is low visibility.

The planes are currently in Kalispell and some areas between Kalispell and Great Falls look “pretty rough” weather-wise, according to Chaney.

Chaney estimated the planes would arrive at Great Falls International Airport around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Once the airplanes touch down in the Electric City, people can explore the insides of the B-17 and B-24 as well as the other aircraft on the ramp. The tours are self-guided and reservations are not needed.

The public will also have a chance to experience a flight on the B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, and B-25 Mitchell.

Flight training (no experience necessary) on the P-51 Mustang and P-40 Warhawk is also available to take the controls and fly the famous fighters of WWII with an experienced instructor for either 30 minutes or an hour.

Click here to book your flight experience. You can also make a reservation by calling 978-562-9182.

-Reported by Lindsie Hiatt/MTN News