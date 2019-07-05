Whitish charged with 9 counts of criminal endangerment, assault with a weapon

GREAT FALLS – A man is facing 10 felony charges for allegedly shooting at the ground with several people nearby during an early morning incident in Great Falls.

Kristoffer Cole Whitish, 25, has been charged with one felony count of assault with a weapon and nine felony counts of criminal endangerment after an incident that occurred just after 12 a.m. on July 5.

Court documents state the Great Falls Police Department responded to the 600 block of 13th Street North for a report of a man pulling a firearm on another man before discharging the gun into the ground.

When officers arrived, the victim stated Whitish had previously been at the residence looking for someone, but left.

The victim said when Whitish returned, he was driving recklessly and stopped in the street. The victim told officers he warned Whitish to stop being reckless as there were children outside.

Whitish and the victim then began arguing before getting into a physical fight, which was broken up by other people at the house, according to court documents.

Whitish then allegedly pulled a handgun out of his truck and started yelling. The victim told officers Whitish pointed the gun at him before shooting at the ground.

Court documents state Whitish was disarmed during another altercation. He then left the scene.

When Whitish was arrested, he admitted to grabbing the handgun and shooting the ground.

While Whitish does not appear to have a criminal record, prosecutors requested bond be set at $75,000 due to Whitish presenting “a clear danger to the community based upon his lack of ability to control his emotions to the point he feels it appropriate to pull a deadly weapon on people.”