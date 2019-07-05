Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff-Coroner ID’s homicide victim

HELENA-The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff-Coroner says Cory Leo Housel was the man who was murdered at a residence on Beck Street, east of Helena, earlier this week.

Sheriff Leo Dutton said Wednesday at 5:07 p.m. dispatch received a phone call that an individual had found a body, later identified as Housel, east of Canyon Ferry Lake in Lewis and Clark County.

Special Operations LCSO Deputies, the U.S. Forest Service and Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue were dispatched to recover the body due to the remote location where it was found.

An autopsy is currently being performed in Missoula.

On Thursday evening, a black Chevy S-10 SUV wanted in connection to the homicide case was located in Butte.

33-year-old Joshua Henry of Butte and 26-year-old Kristi Iverson were arrest by Anaconda Police on charges of tampering with or fabricating evidence in connection to the homicide case.

The two are currently being held in Anaconda and will be transported to Lewis and Clark County to face charges.

Detectives working with the Butte Police Department and Sheriff Ed Lester were able to locate the vehicle thanks to an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.

Thomas Bristow, 52, has been charged with deliberate homicide for Housel’s death.

Dutton said the detectives assigned to this case have been working tirelessly for the investigation, and he’s proud of the hard work everyone who’s worked on this case.

Dutton added County Attorney Leo Gallagher’s Office has also been of great assistance.

LSCO is still treating this as an active case and anyone with information should contact Lead Detective James Ward at 457-8866.

“There’s still a lot of unknowns and we’re continuing to investigate and so we do encourage anybody that if they have any information to please come forward,” said Ward.

Ward also wanted to thank the public who have called in so far and chose to share their information.