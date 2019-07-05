L&C Humane Society over capacity; free cat adoptions starting Saturday

HELENA – The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is overwhelmed with cats and dogs and will be eliminating or reducing adoption fees for some animals.

Cat Program Coordinator Katie Axline-Pittman said the beginning of July is usually a busy time with lots of stray animals coming in, but this year there have also been many kittens birthed as well. The shelter is completely full and currently housing more than 50 cats, but contracts with county governments mean the shelter must continue to take in stray animals.

“We have to take strays. We always do that… Unfortunately this time of year, with the Fourth of July and the fireworks, we’re seeing strays more than we’re seeing anything else,” Axline-Pittman said.

As a result, the humane society may limit owner turn-ins until there is enough space.

Beginning Saturday, the humane society will be offering free cat adoptions, and kittens will be just $50 through the end of next week.

You can visit the shelter on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12-6, and Thursdays and Saturdays from 12-4:30.