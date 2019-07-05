Kalispell hospital employee brings joy to patients for July 4th

KALISPELL – We first introduced you to Manny Campillo at Easter.

He’s an employee at Kalispell Regional Medical Center employee who decorates and dresses up his cleaning cart for every holiday — and the Fourth of July is no exception.

Campillo uses his own time and money to make people smile by dressing up himself and his cart for every holiday for the past three years.

This year, he almost missed his chance to decorate, but due to popular demand knew he needed to — and even bought brand new props.

Campillo told MTN News that his goal is to make people smile.

“People already know me by decorating the cart, to go without it is not the same, you know? People can enjoy it and see it all the time when I decorate the cart and (they) love it when I come down the hallway and make them smile,” he explained.

The next holiday Campillo is working on is Halloween, followed by his favorite holidays, Christmas.

Campillo dressed up as Santa Clause and had a running train and village set up on the top of his cart last year.

Reporting by Maren Siu for MTN News