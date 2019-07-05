Helena, Montana
Helena fireworks stands begin closing up shop

HELENA — Post-Fourth of July sales are a crucial part of the business for some fireworks stands in the Helena area.

But others, like TNT and Beehive Fireworks, say they don’t need them this year.

The operators of TNT Fireworks at Euclid Ave and Joslyn Street, closed their stand today.

Nicole Merrill has ran the TNT stand for four years and loves it. Merrill said they did better this year than expected, despite the rain and storms earlier in the week.

“And we’ve had a lot of customers come back to our stand because we have our kids here with us and they know that we are family-operated, and they know we are veterans too, so…they appreciate supporting the vets,” said Merrill.

Beehive Fireworks is near Canyon Ferry and will remain open on Friday.

Manager, Homer Key, said they sold over 10,000 pounds of fireworks in the last year alone.

Key stated, “They were a little bit down from last year, but we had a pretty good year in general.”

Beehive Fireworks will remain open until 7:00 p.m. on Friday before heading back to Missoula.

Montana State law prohibits firework sales after July 5.

Christine Sullivan

Dry July weather is on the way

Montana Learning Center at Canyon Ferry celebrates grand opening for new telescopes

Montana candidates report fundraising numbers for 2020 elections

