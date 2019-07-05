Butte hosts largest Independence Day parade in recent years

BUTTE – “Happy Fourth of July!” shouted one young person.

Butte’s annual Independence Day Parade had music dancing and, well, a little bit of everything.

“I love the parade, I mean, where can you go that has something like this,” said Butte resident Joann McCarthy.

Local celebrities also made it for the parade.

“We kind of routed the tour around this and had some days off and put the days off in Butte and I’m very happy to be stuck in Montana in the summer,” said country recording artist Tim Montana.

Heavy metal musician Shawn Roxx Hoskins added: “You know, being from a mountain made of metal I’m playing some heavy metal.”

People came from everywhere.

“I go every year. I come down here every year, I’m actually from Billings,” said Gannon Button.

The Butte America Foundation said this was the largest Fourth of July parade they’ve held since taking over it three years ago.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News