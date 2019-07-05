Bozeman hotel responds to family’s complaint of bedbugs

BOZEMAN – On Wednesday, we brought you the story of a Florida family that claims a stay at a Bozeman hotel ended in their son being bitten by bedbugs.

Initially, the manager of the Quality Inn and Suites told us no comment after we reached out to the company, including their corporate office, Choice Hotels.

Wednesday night, the local hotel owner wanted to give us their side.

A family traveling the US for the summer says this happened to their son after a stay at the Quality Inn and Suites in Bozeman.

According to the family, they stayed there on the night of June 25 then left the next day.

We followed up with the manager, contacting him shortly after 12 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

He eventually returned our call, saying no comment, telling us to contact their corporate office, Choice Hotels.

We left a message which they have not yet returned.

Then last night, we received a document from the local owner of Quality Inn, a receipt of service from a company called EcoLab which specializes in water, hygiene, and energy technologies, including bed bug removal.

On the document, according to EcoLab, it reads “no bed bug activity noted during inspection — all clear — nothing.”

But note the time and date of service: 12:37 pm on July 3, about a week after the family’s stay.

“It’s something that we have definitely have had calls on in the past,” says Lori Christenson, environmental health director at the Gallatin City-County Health Department.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department says bed bugs are a common issue, especially this time of year.

“There’s a lot of additional travel,” Christenson says. “There’s more travel that’s available to a variety of individuals, so there’s more people traveling and bed bugs are really hard to treat with just common pesticides.”

And they are not a new issue.

“Bed bugs have been around for centuries,” Christenson says. “They are in every state of the US. They are in multiple countries around the world. It’s not just hotels. It can be anywhere. It could be a cinema. It could be anywhere where there’s people who frequently travel.”

The question becomes did the family traveling from Florida bring the bed bugs with them, unknowingly, or did their son, in fact, get bitten at the Quality Inn?

One final note: neither the hotel manager, the local owner and their local attorney would comment on camera for this story.

Reporting by Cody Boyer for MTN News