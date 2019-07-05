Black Eagle 4th of July Parade draws hundreds

Decked out in their red, white and blue, hundreds of people lined the streets Thursday for the Black Eagle Fourth of July Parade.

Parade floats started at Mountain View Co-Op on Smelter Avenue, and the parade continued until Anaconda Hills Golf Course.

To go along with this year’s theme, “Parade of Stars: Local Heroes,” two of the parade marshals were Eagle Scouts David King and Sam Collins.

Just a few weeks ago, the two high schoolers pulled over to help save a man’s life who was slumped over on his car.

They called 911 and assisted until police came. During the parade, the two boys threw out candy.

Parade attendees Emily and Eleanor Weaver said their favorite part about the parade is getting candy.

Eleanor said her favorite part of the Fourth of July is the fireworks. Her sister Emily agreed but said she does not like the loud ones.

Valyn Brownlee, another parade attendee, said her favorite parts of the holiday are the parade and the fireworks. She said, “Trucks come by, and people do dances, and they do music, and other people dance to it!.”

This year was the 10th annual Black Eagle Fourth of July parade.

Reporting by Kasey Herman for MTN News