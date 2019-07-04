Repairs complete, Stevensville water crisis coming to an end

STEVENSVILLE- The drought is coming to an end in Stevensville, with the town wrapping up repairs to its water system and planning to lift water restrictions by the end of the week.

Stevi residents have been coping with major water problems after pumps failed in the town’s well field nearly two weeks ago. Mayor Brandon Dewey ordered the emergency restrictions when the city discovered there was less than 2-feet of water left in the reservoir.

But Wednesday night, Dewey told the Town Council repairs were being wrapped up, with the arrival and installation of speciality parts that had to come all the way from Colorado on special order. He says the pumps have been installed, and the reservoir is full. Water samples have been sent to the lab in Missoula, and Dewey says the town is planning to lift restrictions at 12:01 am Friday morning.

That means there will be no more restrictions on household water use, or lawn watering and irrigation.

However, Dewey says the town is still down one well, which will need more extensive work. So he asks that people still use water wisely, and reminds them no watering is allowed on Sundays, which gives the water system a chance to recharge each week.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News