Miles City firefighters rescue woman, dog from fast-moving Tongue River

MILES CITY- Just days before the Fourth of July holiday, a word of caution from Miles City Fire Rescue after a woman and her dog were rescued from the swift-moving waters of the Tongue River.

Miles City Fire Chief Branden Stevens said Wednesday that fire rescue crews responded to the 12 Mile Dam on the Tongue River on Sunday afternoon for the report of a woman attempting to save her dog.

The woman became exhausted and was unable to make it back across the river. Miles City Rescue used a rescue river board to get a hold of the woman and her dog. She was fastened with a life jacket and both were brought back to the shore safely.

The woman was checked out by EMTs and both are back home.

Montana law enforcement and rescue agencies across Montana are stressing people use safety while out on the water. Rivers and streams could still be running high and fast, and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks officials announced Wednesday that if you are boating on a Montana lake, wear a life jacket.

Reporting by Andrea Lutz for MTN News