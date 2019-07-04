MHP beefing up patrols for 4th of July

The 4th of July is one of the deadliest times of year on area roads because of drunk drivers.

Montana Highway Patrol has between collaborating with Sheriff and police departments to have extra patrols out this year. The goal is to keep everyone safe and keep drivers under the influence off the roads.

MHP will be monitoring Norris Road very closely. You may want to avoid certain roads because of traffic and an increase in drivers who may be driving drunk.

“So during the warmest hours of the day would be a bad time if you’re just out for a Sunday drive and you don’t want to deal with a lot of traffic. And then as it gets darker, our main roads like Norris and 191 coming from Big Sky,” Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Pat McLaughlin said.

MHP reminds us to never drive intoxicated, never get in the car with an intoxicated driver, and always wear a seatbelt.

Reporting by Carson Vickroy for MTN News