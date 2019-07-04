MAFB welcomes new commander for 341st Civil Engineer Squadron

Malmstrom Air Force Base welcomed Lt. Col. Michelle L. Sterling as the new commander for the 341st Civil Engineer Squadron on Wednesday.

Sterling accepted the command from Col. Lisa M. Martinez, the 341st Mission Support Group commander.

Sterling came to Malmstrom after serving in the Pentagon as the Executive Officer to the Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection.

Lt. Col. Alex D. Mignery relinquished command of the 341st Civil Engineer Squadron during Wednesday’s change of command ceremony. Mignery will head to Davis-Monthan AFB in Arizona to work with 12th Air Force.

The 341st Civil Engineer Squadron operates, constructs, maintains and acquires major facilities valued at $2.2 billion, and 220 missile complex site facilities valued at $1.6 billion covering 13,800 square miles.

They also manage engineering, military family housing, fire protection, disaster preparedness, resources, environmental and explosive ordnance disposal missions to sustain the 341st Missile Wing and the 819th RED HORSE operations.