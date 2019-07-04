LCSO find black SUV connected to homicide investigation

UPDATE, JULY 4, 9:00 P.M. : Sheriff Leo Dutton said the black Chevy S-10 has been located and thanks the public for their help.

HELENA – The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office are still searching for a two door SUV connected to a recent homicide investigation.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for a black 1990’s Chevy S-10 blazer with larger tires and custom black rims.

Sheriff Leo Dutton says there is a good chance the SUV is no longer in the area and asks the public to share the picture with people across the state.

Another vehicle related to the case–a red 1975 Ford truck– was located Tuesday evening thanks to the public calling in after seeing the truck on the news.

If anyone has information about the SUV or the homicide investigation they are asked to contact Detective James Ward at 406-457-8866.

People can also leave tips anonymously by calling Crimestopers at 406-443-2000.

Do not attempt to make contact with any occupants of the vehicle if located.

“We appreciate the information that you have,” said Dutton. “If you think you saw something or if you think you know something that happened on Beck Street on Sunday give us a call.”

Thomas Ralph Bristow has been arrested on the charge of deliberate homicide for the alleged incident at a property on Beck Street east of Helena.

According to court documents, Bristow is accused of shooting a person after an altercation connected to a drug deal.

His bond was set at $200,000.