Law enforcement asks public to make good decisions this holiday weekend

HELENA – Local law enforcement are reminding the public to be safe and make smart decision this 4th of July.

Extra patrols will be out over the extended holiday weekend looking for impaired drivers.

Sheriff Leo Dutton said in Lewis and Clark County DUI numbers were down last year compared to previous years, and asks the public to continue that trend.

Law enforcement also stress that when boating, whoever is operating the boat shouldn’t be drinking and everyone needs to have a life jacket.

“When you’re boating make sure every child has a life jacket, has it on,” said Dutton. “Every adult has to have a life jacket available to them. Remember how cold our lakes are, they will overcome you quickly with hypothermia.”

Dutton added he hopes people enjoy their independence day celebrations, but they should know poor decisions can be potentially deadly to them and those around them.