Hundreds gather in Helena to celebrate Old Glory

HELENA — Hundreds gathered in Helena’s Centennial Park Thursday July 4, to celebrate Independence Day and Old Glory.

This is the fifth year for the Centennial Park Celebration. It featured the changing of the large American Flag that’s become a Helena landmark.

The celebration included a fly-over by the Navy Reserve, where the sailors carried the flag from the chopper towards the Old Glory monument, as well as live music with free hot dogs, root beer floats and two inflatable bounce houses for kids.

Chuck Butler, Helena Ambassador and Old Glory Committee Member, said, “The flag is something very special to me and everybody here. And it means a lot, and what it really means to me is freedom. Freedom, freedom to be here and to enjoy the company of our friends and our neighbors in the United States of America.”

Butler told MTN that six years ago, he sat down with some friends at breakfast and thought of ways that Helena needed a bigger celebration for Independence Day.

Lewis and Clark County resident, student at Carroll College, Bryce Thomas, 24, spoke candidly about his presence at the celebration.

“Well, it’s a beautiful day out and I think it’s a lovely time for everyone to come in the celebration of America,” said Thomas.