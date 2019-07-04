Fire at home west of Great Falls reignites Thursday morning

GREAT FALLS- Fire crews continue to battle a hillside home fire west of Great Falls after the blaze reignited early Thursday morning.

Area agencies first responded to 500 McIver Road just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Several fire departments fought the fire including Vaughn, Black Eagle, Gore Hill, and Fort Shaw. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene.

Details concerning the cause of the fire have not been released. At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

At 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Vaughn Fire Chief Jason McAllister told MTN News the home is engulfed.

“We’re still going pretty heavy,” he said.

We will update you when we get more information.