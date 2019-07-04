Billings massage parlor owner pleads guilty to federal charge related to prostitution ring

BILLINGS- A Billings massage parlor owner has agreed to plead guilty to one count related to a sex-trafficking ring involving his two businesses.

Scot Donald Petrie signed on Tuesday the agreement to plead guilty of transporting a woman from Nevada to Billings to work in prostitution at his parlor, according to federal court documents.

That charge carries a maximum of 10 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and an additional $5,000 special assessment and five years to life supervised release.

A trial had been scheduled for Aug. 12.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed not to pursue charges of conspiracy and coercion and entitlement, which could have added 25 years to Petrie’s sentence.

Petrie was arrested in April on suspicion of what authorities said was a prostitution ring at his two spas, King Spa and A Spa in Billings.

Charging documents indicated authorities believed Petrie was working with others to conduct the prostitution ring, though prosecutors have not brought charges against anyone else.

Petrie is also required to give up ownership of King Spa as part of the plea agreement.