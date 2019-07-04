Absarokee man found dead after utility vehicle crash

ABSAROKEE – One man is dead after a utility vehicle crash on Wednesday near Absarokee.

Dustin Sturm, 51, of Absarokee was killed when the UTV he was driving rolled down a steep ravine, according to the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s office said that Sturm was reported missing around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday after he failed to return from a weed spraying job.

Residents in the area were already out searching for Strum, and asked for assistance. Deputies from the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office and members of Stillwater County Search and Rescue arrived to assist in the search.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sturm was located and was pronounced dead on scene.

“Our hearts go out to the Absarokee community and the family as Dusty was a leader in the community, and a huge part of the Absarokee school system,” said Undersheriff Randy Smith in a press release on Thursday.

Reporting by Samantha Sullivan for MTN News