Semi loaded with mac ‘n cheese gets stuck under Great Falls bridge

GREAT FALLS – Traffic is being diverted around the 6th Street North underpass in Great Falls as a truck hauling macaroni and cheese has become stuck underneath the railroad bridge.

The Great Falls Police Department closed the road to traffic for several hours. The road is located between Park Drive North and River Drive North.

The mac ‘n cheese-loaded semi became stuck underneath the train bridge while traveling south.

Officials asked for drivers to plan for an alternate route.

A similar incident occurred in January 2018 when a semi truck became stuck under the bridge.

We will update you with any new information.