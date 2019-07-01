Roundup man identified in fatal accident off Highway 87

BILLINGS – Yellowstone County Coroner’s office said Monday the missing 80-year-old Roundup man that died over the weekend has been identified as Sam Ohanesian.

The Montana Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 10 p.m. Saturday after Ohanesian drove off Highway 87 south of Roundup.

MHP said the 2008 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on Highway 87.

For unknown reasons, Ohanesian exited the roadway on the right-hand side. The vehicle hit a mailbox and a fence before hitting an embankment.

The vehicle came to rest at the bottom of the embankment.

MHP said Ohanesian was declared dead on the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

Montana Highway Patrol Officer Trevor Chase was on the scene and said an older male was driving a red SUV south on Hwy 87 when he failed to negotiate a turn.

Chase said that the airbag was deployed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Reporting by Zoe Zandora for MTN News