Photographer captures hiker’s close encounter with grizzly bear in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK- A hiker caught a photo of a close encounter with a bear during a recent trip to Glacier National Park.

Joshua Wade Covill posted on Facebook his two shots of a young grizzly bear trailing a man on the Hidden Lake Trail on Tuesday, June 25.

Covill wrote that he was taking pictures of the bear when he suddenly noticed the man.

“When he turned around, they both jumped backwards and the bear ran off downhill! The guy finished his hike, but I’m guessing he needed some clean shorts!” Covill wrote.

The National Park Service recommends always hiking in groups and carrying bear spray. If hikers encounter a bear, they should assume a non-threatening posture, slowly back away, avoid direct eye contact and talk quietly.

Click here for more bear-safety tips.