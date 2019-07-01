Helena, Montana
Man dies in one vehicle Missoula County crash

LOLO – A Montana man died in a one-vehicle crash early Monday morning west of Lolo.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Sean Finley reports a 34-year-old man was driving a Jeep Cherokee south on Graves Creek Road, when he lost control, skid and turned 180 degrees, exiting off the road, rolling down an embankment.

Sgt. Finley reports alcohol, drugs and speed are factors in the one-vehicle crash that happened at around 2 a.m. on Monday. The man was not wearing his seat belt.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the accident. The Missoula County Coroner will release the man’s name once his family has been notified.
Graves Creek Fatal Map
A man died in a one-vehicle crash on 7.1.19 west of Lolo. (MTN News photo)

Reporting by Melissa Rafferty for MTN News

