Jury finds Bridger man guilty of raping girl, woman

RED LODGE- A Bridger man was found guilty Friday on six counts related to one rape of a 4-year-old girl and another rape of a woman immobilized following a car crash, according to the Carbon County News.

Gene Deveraux was found guilty in Carbon County District Court in Red Lodge of all charges, which included one count of sexual assault and three counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

The jury took just over 90 minutes to come to its verdict, the Carbon County News reported. The trial began earlier this week.

Tears of joy could be heard from one side of the courtroom and tears of sorrow from the other side as the verdict was read out, according to the paper. Sentencing will take place at a later date.

Charges were first filed in January 2017 against Deveraux in the case of raping the girl. The girl had told police Deveraux molested her for several years starting in 2005 when she was 4 years old.

She went to authorities because she learned he might be living with other young children, according to court documents.

During the course of that investigation, detectives learned of the second victim.

The woman told police she didn’t want to have sex with Deveraux because she was in pain from the pelvis and leg injuries she suffered in the crash, according to authorities.

She told authorities he didn’t care, and she was afraid of physical retribution if she refused.

Prosecutors charged Deveraux with the second rape in March 2018.

Visit the Carbon County News website for more information on this case.