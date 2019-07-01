Helena Astronomical Park to open for stargazers

HELENA – Monday July 1 was the final day of the Western Aerospace Scholar’s Program (WAS) at the Montana Learning Center out near Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

The WAS program started 10 years ago at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, WA.

This special science program is funded and supported by iconic corporations like NASA, Boeing, and the Museum of Flight.

Students who are accepted into the program, will be given the opportunity to earn five college credits towards their preferred science major.

Students like Jesse Rusche, a soon-to-be Junior at Columbia Falls High School spoke to MTN about her favorite aspect of the programn as well as her future plans to be an astrophysicist.

“You get to come here, and um, then we’ve been doing all sorts of fun things like rover missions, and then also planning a proposed mission to Mars and we have to go through everything, like the science we want to do on Mars and how we can get to Mars and how we would get the public to be ok with that and like fund it, so…it’s just really neat being here,” said Rusche.

On Saturday, July 6, at 9:00 p.m. there will be an astronomical celebration at the Mike and Lynn Rice Astronomical Park.

It will be the grand opening for the observatory complex.