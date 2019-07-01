Belgrade Fire Department begins operations from new building near airport

BELGRADE – Central Valley Fire Department has begun operations out of their new building.

The new facility is located along Wings Way right next to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. The building is an upgrade from the old fire station on Main Street in Belgrade, which has been in use since 1956. The station has more space for operations and future growth. The location is also better for a response to emergencies because firefighters won’t be stopped by the train, it’s closer to I 90, and more.

“We still have great access to the city of Belgrade, which the city limits constitute a good percentage of our call volume. So this location makes sense in terms of response, and when the Frank Rd. extension goes through from airway over Jackrabbit that will be a tremendous help,” Fire Marshal Bruce Hennequin said.

Central Valley Fire Department will be hosting an open house on July 20th.

Reporting by Carson Vickroy for MTN News