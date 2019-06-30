Small plane crashes at Lincoln airport, no major injuries

(HELENA) Emergency responders say a pilot and his passenger are lucky after a small plane crashed in Lincoln Sunday morning.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. at the Lincoln airport. Lincoln Volunteer Fire Chief Zach Muse said it appears the pilot was attempting to land when a gust of wind came up behind his plane. The plane turned over and bounced several times, eventually ending up lying on its top just off the runway.

Lincoln Volunteer Ambulance responders said the pilot and passenger were both up and walking around when emergency crews arrived. Muse said the pilot received very minor injuries, and neither man needed medical attention.

The plane was a total loss.

Muse said both men were residents of Nevada, but the pilot also has a residence in the Ovando area. He said they had been flying around the Lincoln and Deer Lodge areas.

Muse said he has talked to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board, and that they agree the crash was likely an accident.