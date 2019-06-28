Helena, Montana
Mayor Collins delivers renewable energy letter to NorthWestern Energy

BUTTE – The mayor of Helena stopped in Butte Thursday morning to deliver a letter at NorthWestern Energy’s headquarters asking the utility to invest more in renewable energy.

Mayor Wilmot Collins arrived at NorthWestern Energy headquarters with two environmental activists to deliver a letter to the company’s president, Robert Rowe.

Collins claims the Colstrip’s plant’s future is uncertain and the utility should focus on renewable energy sources.

NorthWestern Energy responded by calling this a political stunt and said the mayor was making inflammatory statements to make the company look bad.

