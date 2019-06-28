Lewis and Clark County man charged with multiple counts of rape

HELENA – A 54 year-old Lewis and Clark County man is accused of raping another man.

Richard William Wilson appeared via video in justice court Friday afternoon.

According to court documents, the man told investigators Wilson told him he wanted to have sex with him on June 27th.

The man says he declined, but Wilson then pulled him into a room and raped him.

Court records say during the investigation detectives learned of another alleged assault in April.

Wilson has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

The judge set bond at $25,000.