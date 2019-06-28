Denver man sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for trafficking in Billings

BILLINGS – A Denver resident who admitted to trafficking meth in the Billings community was sentenced Thursday to 20 years and eight months in federal prison and five years of supervised release, according to a press release issued by U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.

Nathan Thomas Trujillo, 42, pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the press release, beginning in August 2018 drug task force agents began investigating a Billings area dealer, later identified as Trujillo, who was living under a stolen identity to avoid arrest on an outstanding warrant. Agents made multiple drug buys from a co-conspirator and learned that Trujillo traveled to Denver to obtain pound quantities of drugs for re-distribution in the Billings area.

Agents executed search warrants on Trujillo’s vehicle and apartment. From the vehicle agents seized about 15 ounces of meth from his vehicle, a 9mm pistol, a digital scale and plastic baggies. The 429 grams of meth is the equivalent of about 3,432 individual doses.

Agents also found additional firearms, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. From Trujillo’s apartment, agents seized another firearm and more drug paraphernalia.