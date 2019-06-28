Bryant Bookmobile ready for the summer

HELENA – Staff at Bryant Elementary School in Helena are doing their part to help make sure kids have access to books over the summer.

The Bryant Bookmobile is back in action for another summer.

The vehicle was bought with grant money more than 15 years ago and every summer makes the rounds through Bryant neighborhoods.

Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday staff volunteers take the bookmobile around to make sure kids have books to read through the summer.

Bryant Principal Trish Klock said “It’s so much fun. It’s actually like the ice cream truck from when we were younger. Really, the kids see the bookmobile and come out and are excited to check out books for the summer. We want to make sure they are reading those books with their family members, as well. We do see a little bit of a regression in the summer if they’re not reading all the way through the summer. So this is just a way to bridge that gap for our kiddos and make sure they continue to read throughout the summer.”

Bryant students are rewarded with a treat for returning their books.

Principal Klock says they’ll usually see between 100 and 150 students visit the Bookmobile every week.

Reporting by Melissa Jensen for MTN News