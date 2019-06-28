Bozeman childcare facility closed after owner arrested on reported drug charges

BOZEMAN – A Bozeman child care center is closed indefinitely after its owner was arrested on drug charges in Illinois.

A sign on the door of Drop-A-Tot Child Care said the facility is closed.

MTN has confirmed that Amber Widner, 36, is the owner of the business.

Widner was arrested by Illinois State Police after a traffic stop reportedly turned up 143 pounds of marijuana, 14 pounds of mushrooms and nine pounds of cannabis wax.

According to a news release from ISP, Widner was stopped on June 12 on Interstate 74 near south Bloomington, Illinois.

The trooper called in a police dog after reportedly seeing signs of suspicious activity. Police said the canine alerted to an odor of illegal drugs.

Widner faces six charges, including Controlled Substance Trafficking and Cannabis Trafficking, according to the McLean County, Illinois Circuit Court.

A McLean County Judge set bond at $75,000.

Story by Eric Jochim, MTN News