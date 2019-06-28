Black bear trapped after going through garbage in Forsyth

FORSYTH – A black bear has been gadding about Forsyth the past couple of days, causing a little trouble and evading capture, until Thursday, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office, who worked together to remove the bear.

The bear made his presence known after he broke into a woman’s car and tore up her seats, according to a local resident, Robert Tallent. A couple of days later, the bear was photographed a couple of miles from Forsyth. He bounced around southeast of town for a day or two, evading traps laid out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

On Tuesday, he moved north of the interstate and got into Tallent’s trash. FWP then set another trap there.

Wednesday night, he made it back into Forsyth and got into a few more trash cans, eventually making it back to Tallent’s, where the trap was laid out.

FWP and the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office were then able to tranquilize and ear tag him. Currently, FWP is seeking possible areas to relocate the bear to avoid contact with humans.

FWP estimated the bear at two-and-a-half years old and 125 pounds.

Reporting by Niki Porter for MTN News