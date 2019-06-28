Billings woman sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for meth trafficking

BILLINGS – A woman who admitted selling a pound of methamphetamine for $4,500 in ongoing drug deals was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to a press release issued by U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Ashley Dawn Chesmore, 30 of Billings, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and to possession with intent to distribute meth.

According to the press release, an investigation beginning in July 2018 by the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration found that Chesmore was distributing drugs.

A confidential informant and an undercover agent made a total of seven drug buys from Chesmore, with the last sale involving a pound of meth Chesmore sold for $4,500. A pound of meth is the equivalent of about 3,624 doses.

Investigators learned Chesmore was receiving meth in the mail from a co-conspirator and that one of the parcels came from San Ysidro, Calif. All of the meth tested by the DEA was substantially pure, the press release states.