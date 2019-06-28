Belgrade man accused of lying to police about gun used in threatening video pleads not guilty

BOZEMAN – The Belgrade man accused of owning and lying about the gun used in a threatening video that forced Belgrade High School into shelter-in-place mode earlier this month pleaded not guilty.

18-year-old David Oster was charged with felony tampering with evidence and is one of five people connected to this threatening video.

Belgrade police say four students recorded the video at Oster s home while he wasn’t there, shouting, cursing and cocking and pulling the trigger of a handgun at the camera on June 5, 2019.

According to court documents, Oster first lied to police about where the gun was then led them to a nearby portable toilet where the gun was hidden.

The Gallatin County District Judge released Oster without bail so he can attend a student interview with the Berklee College of Music in Spain in August, under strict orders to not commit another violation in that time.

Reporting by Cody Boyer for MTN News