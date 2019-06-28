Baseball Size Hail Falling in Northeast Montana

TORNADO WATCH continues for northcentral and northeast Montana until midnight. Several SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS are in effect for a line of storms that continue to move in the direction of Glasgow. Radar estimates have hail the size of baseballs falling just east of Landusky and Zortman. Wind gusts over 70mph have occurred with these storms. A tornado is possible with any of severe thunderstorms. The storms will continue to move northeast through the evening with the severe threat diminishing after midnight.

Be safe.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist