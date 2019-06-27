Kalispell man facing several charges after armed robbery, pursuit

KALISPELL – A Kalispell man is facing multiple charges following a string of incidents that occurred in Flathead County earlier this week.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says Conor McLean was arrested on Tuesday morning.

The Columbia Falls Police Department was called to the scene of a report of an armed robbery at a local restaurant at around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sheriff Heino says that a resident in the Whitefish area later reported that a man — driving a stolen vehicle from Columbia Falls — was committing an armed robbery at their home.

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the incident and when they attempted to pull McLean over he instead fled from the scene.

Sheriff Heino says that McLean drove through oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed nearly causing several accidents.

McLean eventually turned the stolen pickup off the road and went through a fence and ended up in a field where he was arrested.

He is now behind bars at the Flathead County jail and faces numerous charges including assault with a weapon, robbery and resisting arrest.

The Columbia Falls Police Department and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

The Whitefish and Kalispell police departments also responded to the incidents.